Syrian President Bashar al-Assad fires prime minister

Issued on: Modified:

This file photo from May 11, 2013, shows Imad Khamis answering journalists' questions following a meeting in the Syrian capital of Damascus.
This file photo from May 11, 2013, shows Imad Khamis answering journalists' questions following a meeting in the Syrian capital of Damascus. © STR, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad issued a decree on Thursday dismissing prime minister Imad Khamis from the post he has occupied since 2016, state media said.

Advertising

Assad designated engineer Hussein Arnous as his replacement.

State media did not give a reason for the sudden move but the country has been in the throes of a deep economic crisis, with the currency plunging to record lows in recent days, aggravating hardships for ordinary Syrians.

(REUTERS)

