UK's Johnson to scrap two metre distancing rule by September: media

(FILE PHOTO) Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds the daily Covid-19 digital press conference alongside Chief Scientific Adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty in the State Dining Room, 10 Downing Street, May 11, 2020. © Pippa Fowles / 10 Downing Street (handout)

Text by: NEWS WIRES

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to scrap the two metres distancing rule latest by September for schools to reopen fully for the start of the new school year, the Telegraph newspaper reported.