UK's Johnson to scrap two metre distancing rule by September: media
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to scrap the two metres distancing rule latest by September for schools to reopen fully for the start of the new school year, the Telegraph newspaper reported.
Johnson has indicated to ministers that he is prepared to change the rule within weeks, the newspaper reported.
