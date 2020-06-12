Markle's Canadian BFF has TV show axed over race row

Canadian fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney, seen arriving for Meghan Markle's wedding to Britain's Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, has apologized over the row

A Canadian network has pulled the TV series of Meghan Markle's fashion stylist friend Jessica Mulroney, who was accused of "white privilege" in a spat with a black lifestyle blogger.

Mulroney got into the row with Sasha Exeter over the blogger's support for the anti-racism protests that swept the United States.

According to the single black mother, 40-year-old Mulroney, the daughter-in-law of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, threatened to bad-mouth Exeter to companies and brands that support her blog.

CTV said Mulroney's reality how, "I Do, Redo," which organizes do-overs of weddings that went wrong, had been removed with immediate effect.

The network and its parent company Bell Media said in a statement Mulroney's actions conflicted with their "commitment to diversity and equality."

They added that on-air talent was expected to "listen to and amplify black voices, and not to minimize them."

The announcement came after Exeter described details of the row in a video posted to Instagram.

Exeter said she became "paralyzed by fear" and "literally sick to my stomach," before finally deciding to air the dispute in public.

"Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this: She is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin," she said.

"And that my friends gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing," she said, describing Mulroney's actions as "textbook white privilege."

Mulroney also lost her job as a fashion and bridal consultant for Canadian department store Hudson's Bay, and will no longer appear as a guest expert on Canada's longest-running women's daytime television show "Cityline."

She apologized late Thursday, saying Exeter was right to call her out "for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society."

"I took it personally and that was wrong," she said. "I know I need to do better. Those of us with a platform must use it to speak out."

Mulroney met Markle in Toronto, where the Duchess of Sussex lived while filming TV drama "Suits," before she married Britain's Prince Harry.

