Ravens coach Harbaugh calls NFL virus plan 'impossible'

Washington (AFP)

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh ripped aspects of NFL plans to return from the coronavirus pandemic, calling them "humanly impossible" to achieve.

NFL and players union leaders continue to discuss details of safety measures for when players return to team training camps, scheduled for late July.

Harbaugh told Baltimore radio station 105.7 The Fan that he would struggle to follow social distancing and other guidelines inside training facilities such as weight and locker rooms and showers as well as on the field.

"The other part of the thing is how we're going to operate in the building," Harbaugh said. "Nobody knows. And the experts don't know. I've seen all the memos on that, and I'll be honest with you, it's impossible what they are asking us to do -- humanly impossible."

Harbaugh said the Ravens would do everything possible such as using facemasks and social distancing where possible.

"But this is a communication sport," Harbaugh said. "We want to get out there and actually have any idea of what we're doing on the field, we've got to be able to communicate with each other in person.

"I'm pretty sure the huddle is not going to be six feet spaced."

Harbaugh was concerned how practice work could be accomplished within safety guidelines once they are determined by the NFL Players Association and the league.

"Are guys going to shower one at a time all day? Are guys going to lift weights one at a time all day? These are things the league and the PA need to get a handle on and need to get agreed with some common sense so we can operate in a 13-hour day in training camp that they are giving us and get our work done."

Harbaugh was concerned that some teams could obtain a training advantage over others by being less faithful about staying within whatever safety guides govern training camp.

And he also expects updated ideas before players report to camps.

"Maybe we'll know more in two months and they will be able to be a little more realistic and practical in what they are asking," Harbaugh said. "I expect that to be the case.

"But the way I'm reading these memos right now, you throw your hands up and you go, 'Well, what the heck? There's no way we can be right.'"

