Protesters gather in Paris for fresh march against racism and police brutality

Assa Traore (C), the sister of Adama Traore, who died in police custody in 2016 speaks at rally in Paris’s Place de la Republique as part of the worldwide Black Lives Matter movement against racism and police brutality, June 13, 2020.

Paris is gearing up for a fresh march Saturday afternoon against police brutality and racism, set to be the largest in the country since a June 2 demonstration that drew at least 20,000 people.

The march between the Place de la Republique in eastern Paris and the city’s main opera house is expected to be the biggest of several demonstrations Saturday inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States.

Police have ordered the closure of newly reopened restaurants and shops along the route of the march, fearing possible property damage.

The Paris police chief ordered merchants and city officials to clear sidewalks along the route of anything that could be set on fire or used by troublemakers against police.

Any gatherings of more than 10 people remain banned in France because of virus containment measures.

The Paris march was organised by supporters of Adama Traoré, a French black man who died in police custody in 2016 in circumstances that remain unclear despite four years of back-and-forth autopsies. They’re demanding “justice for Adama and all victims of police.”

France has seen several similar demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s death in the US. They have been overwhelmingly peaceful, though some have seen scattered clashes between police and protesters.

Protests are also expected Saturday in Marseille, Lyon and other French cities.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

