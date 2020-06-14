Live: France’s Macron charts next steps out of Covid-19 crisis

The French president, pictured here May 18 at the Elysée Palace, has seen his ratings slide amid criticism of his response to the coronavirus pandemic. © Francois Mori, Pool/AFP (file)

French President Emmanuel Macron is giving a televised national address as he faces mounting pressure over his government’s handling of the pandemic. The Sunday night speech is his fourth since the start of the coronavirus crisis. To watch the speech live from Paris on FRANCE 24, click on the player above.