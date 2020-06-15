All Black Tuipulotu signs up for 2023 World Cup

New Zealand lock Patrick Tuipulotu, here jumping for the ball, has committed to the All Blacks until 2023

Wellington (AFP)

All Black lock Patrick Tuipulotu signed a contract extension Monday that will take him through to the 2023 World Cup in France, New Zealand Rugby said.

The powerful second-rower, who will also stay on as captain of the Auckland Blues in Super Rugby, said he had realised during COVID-19 lockdown how much he loved playing rugby.

"I am still young and learning all the time, and I want to establish myself as an international player," said the 27-year-old, who has earned 30 Test caps since his debut in 2014.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster described Tuipulotu's signing as "fantastic news" for the three-time world champions.

"Patrick has grown considerably over the last few years, both on the field as a player and off field with his captaincy and leadership," he said.

Tuipulotu led the Blues to a 30-20 victory over the Wellington Hurricanes in Auckland on Sunday in the first round of Super Rugby Aotearoa, the domestic tournament set up to replace the suspended southern hemisphere club competition.

