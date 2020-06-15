Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#GeorgeFloyd
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Part 1 of 5

Diasporas in the coronavirus era, Part 1: Tunisian baker Kader supplies French palace

Issued on: Modified:

Award-winning baker Ridha Kader in Paris.
Award-winning baker Ridha Kader in Paris. © France 24
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: Mohamed FARHAT Follow

This week, FRANCE 24 looks at how those who have come to live here from elsewhere have coped during France's stringent coronavirus lockdown. In this first episode in a five-part daily series, meet the Tunisian baker who supplies the Elysée Palace.

Advertising

With borders now reopening, expatriates in the country will have the potential to gradually travel and see loved ones abroad once again. But what has it been like being separated amid the global pandemic?

Ridha Khader arrived in France in 1986 from Tunisia and initially considered becoming a mechanic. Today, he is an award-winning baker, supplying baguettes to the French president's and prime minister's residences.

At his Paris bakery, after working through the unprecedented Covid-19 lockdown, Kader thinks fondly on the wise words of his mother back in Tunisia, "You never know what will happen in times of war, but there will always be work for bakers."

FRANCE 24's Mohammed Farhat, Karim Yahiaoui and Chris Moore have this report. To watch, click on the video player above.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.