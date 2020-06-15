Diasporas in the coronavirus era, Part 1: Tunisian baker Kader supplies French palace

This week, FRANCE 24 looks at how those who have come to live here from elsewhere have coped during France's stringent coronavirus lockdown. In this first episode in a five-part daily series, meet the Tunisian baker who supplies the Elysée Palace.

With borders now reopening, expatriates in the country will have the potential to gradually travel and see loved ones abroad once again. But what has it been like being separated amid the global pandemic?

Ridha Khader arrived in France in 1986 from Tunisia and initially considered becoming a mechanic. Today, he is an award-winning baker, supplying baguettes to the French president's and prime minister's residences.

At his Paris bakery, after working through the unprecedented Covid-19 lockdown, Kader thinks fondly on the wise words of his mother back in Tunisia, "You never know what will happen in times of war, but there will always be work for bakers."

FRANCE 24's Mohammed Farhat, Karim Yahiaoui and Chris Moore have this report. To watch, click on the video player above.

