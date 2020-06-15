French court orders jail terms for six in 'Karachigate' arms deal kickbacks case

File photo taken on October 07, 2019 of a court sketch of the "Karachigate" trial in Paris.

A Paris court on Monday found three former French government officials and three others guilty on charges involving millions of euros in kickbacks from arms sales to Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed in 1994.

Advertising Read more

The court handed the men prison sentences of two to five years over the so-called "Karachigate" – or "Karachi affair" that has dogged former prime minister Edouard Balladur, facing trial in the coming months that he used the kickbacks to help fund his failed 1995 presidential bid.

Murky arms dealing case

A murky arms corruption case, “Karachigate” dates back to negotiations between Pakistan and France for the sale of French Agosta 90B-class submarines. A contract was eventually signed in 1994 under the administrations of then Pakistani prime minister Benazir Bhutto and French president François Mitterrand.

But the scandal would also rock the presidencies of Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy.

In 2002 a bombing in the Pakistani port city of Karachi killed 11 French engineers. There are suspicions that the car bombing, which wrecked a bus, was an act of revenge after Chirac had ordered payment of the secret arms deal commissions to stop.

The case overshadowed Chirac’s successor, Sarkozy, as well since Balladur was a close associate of the centrist French president.

During his presidency, Sarkozy repeatedly denied reports that he was Balladur’s 1995 presidential campaign manager, denouncing the allegations as "slander and petty political manipulation".

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe