Morocco's King Mohammed VI undergoes heart surgery

Moroccan Royal Palace handout photo shows King Mohamed VI (C) during the opening of a car assembly line at the Kenitra PSA Car Assembly Plant on June 20, 2019. © Azzouz Boukallouch/Moroccan Royal Palace/AFP
King Mohammed VI of Morocco had successful heart surgery on Sunday in Rabat, state news agency MAP said.

The King was treated for a heart rhythm disorder known as "atrial flutter", it said.

The 56-year-old King underwent a similar surgery to normalise his heart rhythm two years ago in Paris.

King Mohammed VI has headed the Muslim world’s longest-serving dynasty since 1999, when his father Hassan II died.

Morocco is a constitutional monarchy where the King holds sweeping powers.

(REUTERS)

