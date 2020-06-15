Morocco's King Mohammed VI undergoes heart surgery
Issued on: Modified:
King Mohammed VI of Morocco had successful heart surgery on Sunday in Rabat, state news agency MAP said.
Advertising
The King was treated for a heart rhythm disorder known as "atrial flutter", it said.
The 56-year-old King underwent a similar surgery to normalise his heart rhythm two years ago in Paris.
King Mohammed VI has headed the Muslim world’s longest-serving dynasty since 1999, when his father Hassan II died.
Morocco is a constitutional monarchy where the King holds sweeping powers.
(REUTERS)
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe