Coman clinches ninth league title at 24

Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman has scored six goals in 32 games across all competitions this season

Bremen (Germany) (AFP)

Three days after turning 24, Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman celebrated winning the ninth league title of his career.

The France attacker clinched his fifth straight Bundesliga crown following the Bavarians' 1-0 victory at Werder Bremen to add his two Serie A successes and two Ligue 1 titles.

Coman was an unused member of Paris Saint-Germain's squad as a 16-year-old in 2013 and played just once for Juventus three years later.

In 2015-2016 he had two domestic top-flight titles after featuring for Juve before joining Bayern during the same campaign.

He can claim a third German Cup win in July as Bayern face Bayer Leverkusen in this year's final in Berlin.

