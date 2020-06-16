Take them down? Row over statues goes global

THE DEBATE © FRANCE 24

By: François PICARD Follow | Alessandro XENOS

How did we go from the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police to the toppling of statues around the world? The Black Lives Matter movement has sparked a global conversation on systemic racism, the slave trade and the colonial past. But where do you draw the line? How to honour the past? Which figures of history deserve to remain in our public squares today?

François Picard's panel discusses an argument over statues that's as old as the ancient Greeks and where, in a world that's grown smaller thanks to globalisation, immortalised figures of the past find themselves under fresh scrutiny.