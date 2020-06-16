Skip to main content
Part 2 of 5

Diasporas in the coronavirus era, Part 2: Senegalese fashion designer Adama Paris

Issued on: Modified:

Fashion designer Adama Paris in the French capital.
© France 24
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: Natalia RUIZ GIRALDO | Catherine NORRIS-TRENT

This week, FRANCE 24 looks at how those who have come to live here from elsewhere have coped during France's stringent coronavirus lockdown. In the second episode of this five-part daily series, meet the Senegalese fashion designer in Paris who kept a runway running despite it all.

With borders now reopening, expatriates in the country will have the potential to gradually travel and see loved ones abroad once again. But what has it been like being separated amid the global pandemic.

FRANCE 24 sat down with Adama Paris, an African fashion icon originally from Senegal, in her showroom boutique in the east of the French capital. The dynamic businesswoman had to use her imagination to work around the constraints Covid-19 created. "It boosted my creativity," she says, having hatched the concept of lockdown runway shows. And yet while she is organising an online version of Dakar fashion week this year, Paris concedes that nothing replaces face-to-face contact.

To watch the report from FRANCE 24's Karim Yahiaoui, Natalia Ruiz Giraldo and Catherine Norris-Trent, click on the video player above.

