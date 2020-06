ON THE GROUND

Staff of hospital on Covid-19 frontline strike for funding, resources

The Saint Camille hospital near Paris treated hundreds of Covid-19 patients during the height of the pandemic in France. © Screengrab FRANCE 24

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, staff at the Saint Camille hospital near Paris worked under intense pressure with hundreds of Covid-19 patients, many requiring intensive care. But as France emerges from the health crisis, hospital staff have not yet received a promised bonus and increased wages leading most of them to join nationwide strikes.