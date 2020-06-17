Bournemouth's Fraser set to miss rest of season after contract snub

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser is set to miss the rest of the season after rejecting a short-term contract extension with the Premier League strugglers.

Fraser will be out of contract at the end of June and has been strongly linked with a move to Tottenham when the transfer window reopens.

Bournemouth confirmed on Wednesday that the 26-year-old Scotland international has decided not to stay on past the current expiry date of his contract.

With the Premier League campaign resuming on Wednesday and running until late July, Fraser is only eligible for two matches and is unlikely to feature in either fixture.

Fraser, who joined Bournemouth from Aberdeen in 2013, is reported to have been offered a long-term contract extension by the Cherries last year, but he declined to sign it.

Meanwhile, Simon Francis, Andrew Surman, Artur Boruc and Charlie Daniels have agreed to see out the remaining nine games of the season with Eddie Howe's side.

Relegation-threatened Bournemouth return to action after the three-month coronavirus break when they face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

