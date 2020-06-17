Diasporas in the coronavirus era, Part 3: Colombian singer Nancy Murillo

This week, FRANCE 24 looks at how those who have come to live here from elsewhere have coped during France's stringent coronavirus lockdown. In this third episode in a five-part daily series, meet Colombian musician Nancy Murillo.

“You do what you can to help with the wait,” Murillo said. “But we do need to ask ourselves how performers can keep going, keep singing and dancing and making a living.”

To watch the report from FRANCE 24's Karim Yahiaoui, Natalia Ruiz Giraldo and Catherine Norris-Trent, click on the video player above.

