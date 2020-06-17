Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#GeorgeFloyd
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Diasporas in the coronavirus era, Part 3: Colombian singer Nancy Murillo

Issued on: Modified:

Colombian singer Nancy Murillo.
Colombian singer Nancy Murillo. © France 24 screengrab
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: Natalia RUIZ GIRALDO | Catherine NORRIS-TRENT

This week, FRANCE 24 looks at how those who have come to live here from elsewhere have coped during France's stringent coronavirus lockdown. In this third episode in a five-part daily series, meet Colombian musician Nancy Murillo.

Advertising

“You do what you can to help with the wait,” Murillo said. “But we do need to ask ourselves how performers can keep going, keep singing and dancing and making a living.”

To watch the report from FRANCE 24's Karim Yahiaoui, Natalia Ruiz Giraldo and Catherine Norris-Trent, click on the video player above.

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.