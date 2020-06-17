Honduran president and wife test positive for coronavirus

Since the start of the pandemic in mid-March, Hernandez has been at the forefront of the strategy to combat and prevent the coronavirus

Tegucigalpa (AFP)

The Honduran president has said he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Latin American nation has registered just under 10,000 COVID-19 infections, according to the health ministry, and 330 deaths.

"Over the weekend I began to feel some discomfort and today I have been diagnosed as having been infected with COVID-19," said Juan Orlando Hernandez during a press conference on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old leader said he will telework while he is treated, and that his symptoms are mild.

He said his wife, Ana Garcia, is asymptomatic.

Since the start of the pandemic in mid-March, Hernandez has been at the forefront of the strategy to combat and prevent the coronavirus.

In many press appearances, he has promoted social isolation, the use of face masks, and hand washing.

Despite a March curfew, the number of infections has been increasing, with the military and police deployed to ensure the population remained home.

