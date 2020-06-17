Sale agree pay deals as English rugby salary cap row simmers

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Premiership club Sale said Wednesday they had reached agreement with players and staff over new terms to their contracts during a bitter salary cap row in the English game.

Last week, England's top-flight rugby clubs voted unanimously to reduce the cap from 6.4 million ($8 million) to £5 million for the 2021/22 campaign onwards.

That in turn prompted the Rugby Players' Association to warn of legal action.

But Sale, whose squad includes South Africa World Cup winners Faf de Klerk and Lood de Jager, said they had agreed a deal that would keep all their first-team players with the northwest side.

"In order to navigate through these challenging times, Sale Sharks have had to have some difficult discussions to ensure the future of the club for its supporters, players and staff and we are very pleased to say that all of our players and staff share the club's vision and ambition of a sustainable future," said a club statement.

"We are delighted to announce that the club has reached agreement with every single player regarding amended terms to their contracts to facilitate this and that our squad will remain together for the next three or four years.

"The club would also like to thank all our non-playing team including commercial, coaching and medical staff, as they also have agreed pay cuts."

© 2020 AFP