Trump to meet with Polish president at the White House

Polish President Andrzej Duda, pictured on the campaign trail on June 16, 2020, has been losing support recently

Washington (AFP)

US President Donald Trump will host Poland's President Andrzej Duda at the White House for wide-ranging talks next week, the White House said on Wednesday.

The June 24 summit comes four days ahead of a presidential election in the EU nation delayed by the coronavirus, with opinion polls suggesting a liberal opposition candidate could oust government-backed Duda.

"As close partners and NATO allies, the United States and Poland continue to expand our cooperation across a wide range of issues," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

"President Trump and President Duda will discuss further advancing our cooperation on defense, as well as trade, energy, and telecommunications security," she added.

Long considered the hands-down election favorite, Duda appeared this week to be losing support as the economic hardship triggered by Poland's coronavirus lockdown began to bite.

