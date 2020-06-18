Australia under nationwide cyberattack from 'state actor', says PM

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison with wife Jenny, children Abbey and Lily after winning the 2019 Federal Election, at the Federal Liberal Reception at the Sofitel-Wentworth hotel in Sydney, Australia, May 18, 2019

Australia's prime minister said Friday his country was under a broad cyberattack from a "state-based actor" targeting government, public services and businesses.

"This activity is targeting Australian organisations across a range of sectors, including all levels of government, industry, political organisations, education, health, essential service providers and operators of other critical infrastructure," Scott Morrison told a hastily organised press conference.

"Australian organisations are currently being targeted by a sophisticated state-based cyber actor," he said, without elaborating.

(AFP)

