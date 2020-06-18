Further US Covid-19 lockdowns not needed, says top US epidemiologist Fauci
The United States does not require more widespread lockdowns to get its COVID-19 outbreak under control, despite the fact that the daily infection rate has remained relatively flat, leading government expert Anthony Fauci told AFP on Thursday.
"I don't think we're going to be talking about going back to lockdown," he said. "I think we're going to be talking about trying to better control those areas of the country that seem to be having a surge of cases."
(AFP)
