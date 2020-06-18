Further US Covid-19 lockdowns not needed, says top US epidemiologist Fauci

Top US infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci warned Congress that ending lockdowns too quickly could bring severe consequences including new outbreaks of coronavirus © Mandel Ngan, AFP/File

Text by: NEWS WIRES

The United States does not require more widespread lockdowns to get its COVID-19 outbreak under control, despite the fact that the daily infection rate has remained relatively flat, leading government expert Anthony Fauci told AFP on Thursday.