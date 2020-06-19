FRANCE 24 documentary 'Libya, the infernal trap' wins One World Media award

Millions of migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa have been caught up in Libya's civil war.

The documentary "Libya, the infernal trap", by FRANCE 24 reporters Julie Dungelhoeff, Catherine Norris-Trent and Abdallah Malkawi, won the award for best work on refugees at the One World Media Awards 2020.

The FRANCE 24 documentary looks at refugees and migrants caught up in the civil war between the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) and Marshall Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA).

Libya descended into chaos after the overthrow of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Since then, numerous international powers have taken sides in the country's civil war, with Turkey the GNA's main sponsor and Egypt, the UAE, Russia and (tacitly) France backing the LNA.

>> Libya, the infernal trap

After Turkey’s support for the GNA turned the tide against him over recent months, Haftar is in a very weak position. His international allies now favour a diplomatic solution, and there are signs that they are looking for an alternative partner in his stronghold of eastern Libya.

In the midst of the conflilct are up to a million migrants, mainly from Sub-Sarahan Africa. Many are locked in detention centres run by militias or human traffickers. Even in the eight centres officially controlled by the GNA, they're not protected from the conflict.

"The jury were unanimous in their selection of this piece," One World Media said in a statement. "Through incredible access, the journalists were able to tell the captivating story of people making their way through Libya and navigating a protracted conflict. The journalists left the storytelling to their contributors, giving the viewer a unique insight into the experience from every angle."

