It's a girl for golfer Michelle Wie and husband West

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

Former US Women's Open champion Michelle Wie is the LPGA's latest golf-mom, announcing the birth of daughter, Kenna, on Instagram on Saturday.

"Kenna baby, I have waited my entire life to meet you," Wie wrote, adding a picture of herself cuddling the infant, whose full name is Makenna Kamalei Yoona West. "Your daddy and I love you more than any words can describe ..."

Wie and her husband, Jonnie West -- son of NBA legend Jerry West and an executive for the NBA Golden State Warriors -- announced in January that they were expecting their first child.

The couple married in August.

Wie, a five-time LPGA winner, hasn't competed on tour since missing the cut by a wide margin in the Women's PGA Championship in June 2019, when she was still struggling with her right wrist in the wake of surgery.

© 2020 AFP