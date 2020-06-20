Skip to main content
Protesters topple Washington DC’s only Confederate statue

Protesters topple a statue of Albert Pike during an event to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, amid nationwide protests against racial inequality, in Washington, DC, U.S., June 19, 2020.
Protesters topple a statue of Albert Pike during an event to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, amid nationwide protests against racial inequality, in Washington, DC, U.S., June 19, 2020. REUTERS - JONATHAN ERNST
Protesters have toppled the only statue of a Confederate general in the US capital, images broadcast by US media show.

President Donald Trump tweeted that the Washington ”D.C. police are not doing their job as they watch a statue be ripped down & burn. These people should be immediately arrested. A disgrace to our Country!”

The images, broadcast on ABC7 News late Friday, showed the figure of Albert Pike being pulled down with rope before dozens of demonstrators started chanting ”black lives matter”.

