UK police report injuries in 'serious incident'

Police have sealed off the scene of a 'serious incident' in the southern English city of Reading

London (AFP)

British police said Saturday that "a number of people" were injured with reported stab wounds in a park in the southern English city of Reading.

Sources told Sky News and Britain's Press Association that early indications suggested the incident was terror-related.

"A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment," The Thames Valley Police said in statement.

The police reported arresting "a man at the scene" and urged everyone to stay away.

The Press Association said the arrested man was Libyan.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the "appalling incident" at the Forbury Gardens park in the centre of the city of around 220,000.

"My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene," Johnson tweeted.

A Black Lives Matter protest took place at the park earlier but organisers said the incident did not appear to be connected to the event.

Witnesses reported seeing two air ambulances and several police cars rush to the park on Saturday evening.

"An horrific, dreadful incident," policing minister Kit Malthouse tweeted.

The main opposition Labour party's leader Sir Keir Starmer called in the incident "very concerning".

© 2020 AFP