World Refugee Day: Exiled Pakistani couple founders of 'The Dissident Club' in Paris

Taha Siddiqui's "The Dissident Club" in Paris was opened in a bid to build a community of exiles.
Taha Siddiqui's "The Dissident Club" in Paris was opened in a bid to build a community of exiles. © FRANCE 24 screengrab
In early 2018, Pakistani journalist Taha Siddiqui fled his homeland after having escaped a kidnapping attempt. Two years later, he and his photojournalist wife, Sara Farid, have opened “The Dissident Club” in Paris – where dissidents from all over the world are welcome to openly speak their minds. FRANCE 24 reports.

Noureddine is a musician from Sudan, Asser is a journalist and political asylum-seeker from Syria, and Bruce is an American poet, artist and filmmaker who describes himself a “dissident of the non-creative world”. They are all regulars at “The Dissident Club” in Paris, which was opened at the start of the year in a bid to create a safe and open space for the world’s dissidents, with the aim of building a community of exiles.

“Someone needs to connect them all, and ‘The Dissident Club’ will try to do that. [It’s a place] to gain experience from everyone and then bring that together and make people aware that being an exiled dissident doesn’t mean that you’re all alone. You have a community that can support you.”

To watch the full report, please click on the player above.

