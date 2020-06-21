Dowrich would not swap Archer for West Indies attack

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

West Indies wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich insists he would not swap any of his side's fast bowlers for fellow Barbadian Jofra Archer, who will lead the England attack in a three-match Test series next month.

Archer turned his back on representing the West Indies after being snubbed for an under-19 World Cup and has gone on to star for England both in winning the World Cup last year and in the Test arena.

"I know Jofra pretty well, he's an amazing talent and I wish him well going into this series," said Dowrich.

"But at the end of the day when we cross that line, it's the West Indies against England."

The first of three behind-closed-doors Tests will get underway in Southampton on July 8.

Dowrich believes the tourists' pace options of Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph and Chemar Holder can cause England a host of problems.

And he would not swap any of them for Archer.

"No. I think he's made his decision in terms of where his career is going to go, and I wish him all the best," added Dowrich.

"But at the end of the day we have a wonderful bowling line-up and I'm happy with the team that take the field with me."

