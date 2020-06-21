PM Philippe says France could impose new lockdown on French Guiana after Covid-19 spread

This photograph taken on June 20, 2020 shows a general view of the entrance to a hospital in Cayenne, French Guiana, during a curfew imposed by the prefectural and health authorities to fight the spread of the coronavirus. © Jody Amiet, AFP

The coronavirus has been spreading faster in the last 10 days in French Guiana and the French government is not ruling out imposing a new lockdown on the overseas territory, Prime Minister Édouard Philippe's office said on Sunday.