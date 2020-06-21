PM Philippe says France could impose new lockdown on French Guiana after Covid-19 spread
The coronavirus has been spreading faster in the last 10 days in French Guiana and the French government is not ruling out imposing a new lockdown on the overseas territory, Prime Minister Édouard Philippe's office said on Sunday.
The prime minister's office also said in its statement that the government would be stepping up its resources to tackle the virus in the region.
