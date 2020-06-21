Skip to main content
PM Philippe says France could impose new lockdown on French Guiana after Covid-19 spread

This photograph taken on June 20, 2020 shows a general view of the entrance to a hospital in Cayenne, French Guiana, during a curfew imposed by the prefectural and health authorities to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
This photograph taken on June 20, 2020 shows a general view of the entrance to a hospital in Cayenne, French Guiana, during a curfew imposed by the prefectural and health authorities to fight the spread of the coronavirus. © Jody Amiet, AFP
The coronavirus has been spreading faster in the last 10 days in French Guiana and the French government is not ruling out imposing a new lockdown on the overseas territory, Prime Minister Édouard Philippe's office said on Sunday.

The prime minister's office also said in its statement that the government would be stepping up its resources to tackle the virus in the region.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

