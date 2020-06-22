France repatriates 10 children from Syria, foreign ministry says

Ten French children are being repatriated to France from refugee camps in northeast Syria, the French foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The ministry added that the children had been handed over to French authorities.

“France today proceeded with the return of 10 young French minor children, orphans and humanitarian cases from camps where they were in the northeast of Syria,” the statement said.

No specifics on their destination in France nor the circumstances under which they left Syria were provided.

“These children were handed over to French judicial authorities, are now subject to specific medical follow-up care and are in the care of social services,” the foreign ministry said.

Since the collapse of the Islamic State group in March 2019, France has now repatriated 28 children from Syria: Five in March 2019, 12 in June 2019 and one young girl suffering from a cardiac deformity in April 2020.

