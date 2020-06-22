Protesters daub Paris statues of Voltaire, French colonial-era general in red paint

The statue of French Enlightenment philosopher Voltaire was discovered daubed in red paint early on Monday.

Two Paris statues related to France’s colonial era were found daubed with red paint on Monday amid a global movement to take down monuments to figures tied to slavery or colonialism.

One of the statues drenched in red shows Voltaire, a leading thinker and writer of the French Enlightenment, who owed part of his fortune to colonial-era trade.

The other honours Hubert Lyautey, a general and colonial administrator who served in Morocco, Algeria, Madagascar and Indochina when they were under French control, and later was France’s minister of war during World War I.

Both statues are located near the gold-domed Invalides monument that houses Napoleon’s tomb.

The action came amid growing demands by anti-racism activists in several countries to take down monuments that honour prominent historical figures who played a role in the slave trade or colonialism, in the wake of global protests sparked by the May 25 death in the US of George Floyd.

The global movement has inspired France's biggest anti-racism protests in decades, and revived a debate about the country's colonial legacy and its role in the slave trade.

Touching on the subject during a televised address on June 14, French President Emmanuel Macron said fighting racism should not lead to a "hateful" re-writing of history.

"I will be very clear tonight, compatriots: the Republic won't erase any name from its history. It will forget none of its artworks, it won't take down statues," he said.

“We should look at all of our history together” including relations with Africa, with a goal of “truth” instead of “denying who we are”, Macron added.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

