Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#France
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Rennes teenager Camavinga to stay with French club: president

Issued on: Modified:

Rennes Eduardo Camavinga featured for France's under 21 side last November
Rennes Eduardo Camavinga featured for France's under 21 side last November JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER AFP/File
Advertising

Rennes (France) (AFP)

Rennes youngster Eduardo Camavinga, linked with a possible move to Real Madrid, will stay at the Ligue 1 side for next season, club president Nicolas Holveck said Monday.

Holveck also denied reports the Bretons had received offers for the 17-year-old midfielder from other clubs.

"He is set to stay with us this season," he said.

"He is still very young. He is a very thoughtful boy, he is very mature. He knows where his sporting interest lies at the moment."

Camavinga, who became Rennes' youngest ever player aged 16 and four months last April, made 25 Ligue 1 appearances in the 2019/20 season which was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

© 2020 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.