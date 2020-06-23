Brady, Bucs ignore doc's advice, virus positives for workout: report

Advertising Read more

Miami (AFP)

Tom Brady worked out with about a dozen Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates Tuesday despite union medical warnings against it and Bucs' coronavirus positive tests, local media reported.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the quarterback, who guided the New England Patriots to six NFL crowns in 20 seasons with the club before leaving for Tampa Bay in March, joined his new teammates for a two-hour early morning session at a prep school field.

Last weekend, NFL Players Association medical director Dr. Thom Mayer recommended to all teams that players stop practicing together until the start of NFL team training camps, which are scheduled for late next month.

"No players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts," Mayer said. "It is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences."

The suggestion came after several NFL players contracted COVID-19, including positive tests for two players and an assistant coach at the Buccaneers team facility, according to the report.

Former New England teammate Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin were among those working on passing drills with Brady in the Tuesday session, the latest in a series of workouts that have become routine since Brady's arrival even as NFL club training facilities remain closed.

Bucs players are due to report to training camp on July 21. Brady turns 43 on August 3.

