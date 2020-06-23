Middlesbrough turn to Warnock in relegation fight

Veteran manager Neil Warnock has been tasked with saving Middlesbrough from relegation to the third tier of English football

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Championship strugglers Middlesbrough sacked manager Jonathan Woodgate and hired the experienced Neil Warnock on Tuesday as they battle to avoid relegation to the third tier of English football

The widely travelled Warnock, 71, whose lengthy managerial career has included spells at Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, QPR and Leeds, has been out of the game since he left Cardiff in November

Middlesbrough parted company with former England international Woodgate following their 3-0 defeat to Swansea at the weekend -- their first game since the Championship resumed following the coronavirus shutdown.

It left them one place above the bottom three but only above Hull on goal difference.

"MFC can confirm that head coach Jonathan Woodgate has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect," a club statement said.

"Jonathan was relieved of his role on Tuesday morning and will be replaced by the experienced Neil Warnock."

Former Leeds and Real Madrid defender Woodgate, 40, was appointed last year but oversaw just nine wins in 38 league games.

Warnock has eight matches remaining to try to keep Middlesbrough, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2017, in the second tier.

His first game is against fellow strugglers Stoke City on Saturday.

© 2020 AFP