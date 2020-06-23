Murray 'not expecting much' after winning return

Andy Murray won his first match in seven months on Tuesday

London (AFP)

Andy Murray insists he has low expectations on his latest return from injury despite winning his first match for seven months at the Battle of the Brits tournament on Tuesday.

Murray, 33, is aiming to compete in a Grand Slam for the first time since January 2019 at the US and French Opens in the next few months.

The Scot had career-saving hip surgery in 2019, before his latest long-term injury layoff due to a pelvic injury.

Murray showed plenty of signs of rustiness, but was still too good for world number 211 Liam Broady to win 6-2, 6-2 at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

"Rightfully so," said Murray of his low expectations. "I've had many injury problems, I'm very slow now so not expecting much.

"For a first match in seven months, I have not been practising that much, I have not been doing that well in practice matches, it was alright."

Next up Murray faces British number two Kyle Edmund on Wednesday.

"I'd be surprised if I manage to come through that one," added Murray.

