Porn actor Ron Jeremy charged with rape of three women

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth, Los Angeles prosecutors said Tuesday.

Jeremy, one of the pornographic film industry's biggest names who appeared in over 1,700 hardcore movies, has been dogged by allegations of assault and barred from industry events in recent years.

He was charged over four separate incidents spanning back to 2014, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said in a statement Tuesday.

Three of the incidents occurred in the same West Hollywood bar, from 2017 to 2019, it said.

An alleged 2014 rape took place at a home in the same Los Angeles neighborhood.

The alleged victims were aged between 25 and 46.

A separate 2016 case was dropped due to insufficient evidence.

If convicted Jeremy, aged 67, faces a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in prison.

Jeremy -- whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt -- appeared in famous adult movies including "Deep Throat II" and "John Bobbitt Uncut."

Prosecutors have requested bail to be set at $6.6 million. His arraignment is scheduled to take place in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

© 2020 AFP