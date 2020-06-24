Protesters in southern Tunisia demand government-promised jobs, deplore police crackdown

Demonstrators in Tataouine, Tunisia want the country’s government to make good on a 2017 promise of oil and gas jobs.

Hundreds of demonstrators who have been protesting the government’s failure to deliver promised energy sector jobs demanded the release of their spokesperson in Tataouine, a city in southern Tunisia, on Tuesday after two days of clashes with security forces.

"If we had work here, why would young people spend their money on boats to Europe?" a protester told FRANCE 24. "There's no real work."

Tataouine's fields represent 40 percent of national production in gas and oil, but local authorities say the region does not benefit from the sector.

