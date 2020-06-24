Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#Donald Trump
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Protesters in southern Tunisia demand government-promised jobs, deplore police crackdown

Issued on:

Demonstrators in Tataouine, Tunisia want the country’s government to make good on a 2017 promise of oil and gas jobs.
Demonstrators in Tataouine, Tunisia want the country’s government to make good on a 2017 promise of oil and gas jobs. © France 24 screen grab
Text by: Lilia BLAISE | Hamdi TLILI
|
Video by: Lilia BLAISE

Hundreds of demonstrators who have been protesting the government’s failure to deliver promised energy sector jobs demanded the release of their spokesperson in Tataouine, a city in southern Tunisia, on Tuesday after two days of clashes with security forces.

Advertising

"If we had work here, why would young people spend their money on boats to Europe?" a protester told FRANCE 24. "There's no real work."

Tataouine's fields represent 40 percent of national production in gas and oil, but local authorities say the region does not benefit from the sector.

Click on the player to watch the full report.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.