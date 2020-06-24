Skip to main content
UN chief appeals to Israel to abandon West Bank annexation plans

Issued on: Modified:

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at a press conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 8, 2020. © Michael Tewelde, AFP
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at a press conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 8, 2020. © Michael Tewelde, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES

The United Nations and the Arab League made a joint appeal Wednesday for Israel to abandon its plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

The call was made during a UN Security Council video conference in which several government ministers participated.

It was the last international meeting before Israel goes ahead with the plans as early as July 1.

"I call on the Israeli government to abandon its annexation plans," said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

He reiterated the longstanding goal of a two-state solution with an independent, contiguous, sovereign and viable Palestinian state, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states.

Arab League secretary general Ahmed Aboul Gheit said annexation "will destroy any prospect for peace in the future."

(AFP)

