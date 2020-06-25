Archer to join England camp after second negative virus test

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Jofra Archer will join England's training camp at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday after his latest test for the coronavirus returned a negative result.

Fast bowler Archer was initially delayed from joining up with 29 other England cricketers in Southampton after he reported a member of his household feeling unwell on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Sussex paceman had shown no symptoms and was among a wholly negative batch of 702 test results announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board this week.

Nevertheless, the Barbados-born quick was required to undergo an additional test on Wednesday.

But an ECB statement issued Thursday said: "Jofra Archer has tested negative for COVID-19. He will join the England camp at Ageas Bowl later today and will be free to start training tomorrow (Friday) with the rest of the group."

England are assembling at the Ageas Bowl ahead of a three-Test series against the West Indies that is set to start at Hampshire's headquarters on July 8 -- the first major international cricket match since lockdown.

