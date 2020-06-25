Eiffel Tower reopens to visitors with strict coronavirus restrictions

French freerunner Johan Tonnoir practices on Trocadero Plaza with the Eiffel Tower in the background in Paris on May 11, 2020, the first day that France's coronavirus lockdown measures were eased.

Tourists and Parisians will from Thursday be able to admire the view of the French capital from the Eiffel Tower after a three-month closure due to the coronavirus – but only if they take the stairs.

Advertising Read more

Visitors to the city’s most famous monument won’t be able to take the lifts until July 1, to ensure a safe distance between people to limit infection risk.

The very top of the iconic monument will remain off limits to the public for now.

The approximately 10,100-tonne metal landmark will emerge from its longest closure since World War Two in time for the summer season, but with limited visitor numbers at first, and mandatory face masks for all over the age of 11, said the Eiffel Tower website.

The first visitors will be allowed in from 10:00am (0800 GMT), a symbolic moment as France begins to tentatively open up to tourism after the virus shutdown.

[#THREAD]

🇫🇷 J'aurai le plaisir de vous accueillir à nouveau à partir du 25 juin ! 😃 Des mesures particulières sont mises en place pour assurer votre sécurité 👇



🇬🇧 I'll be glad to welcome you again from June 25th! 😃Specific measures are put in place to ensure your safety 👇 — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) June 9, 2020

Eager tourists have been able to grab their tickets since June 18, when the online ticket office opened.

“To ensure that ascending and descending visitors do not meet in the stairs, ascent will take place from the East pillar and descent by the West pillar,” said the operator, with a limited number of visitors per floor at a time.

The top level will remain closed, “since the lifts taking visitors from second to top floor are small. It might reopen during the summer.”

Gradual return of tourism

The operator said ground markings will be put in place to ensure people keep their distance from one another, with “daily cleaning and disinfection of public spaces at the tower”.

The monument, completed in 1889, receives about seven million visitors every year, around three-quarters of them from abroad, according to the tower website.

France is one of the world’s most visited countries and its tourism industry has taken a hard hit from a lockdown to halt the Covid-19 pandemic, with hotels, restaurants, museums, cinemas and theatres closed for three months.

These included some of the French capital’s most famous landmarks such as the Louvre museum, due to reopen on July 6, and the nearby Palace of Versailles, which reopened earlier this month.

France lifted restrictions at European borders as of June 15, and the tourism industry hopes that foreign visitors will start pouring in again as the summer season kicks off.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe