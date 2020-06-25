Liverpool win Premier League title, ending 30-year wait

Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring against Crystal Palace in an empty Anfield in Liverpool on June 24, 2020.

Liverpool's 30-year English title drought ended on Thursday as they were confirmed as Premier League champions courtesy of second-placed Manchester City's 2-1 loss at Chelsea.

Advertising Read more

Liverpool have 86 points from 31 games, an unbeatable 23 points clear of City.

They were back at their lethal best to beat Crystal Palace 4-0 at Anfield on Wednesday, with goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mané.

Liverpool were last champions of England when they won the old First Division title in 1989-90 after which a decline in fortunes saw Manchester United and Arsenal, then Chelsea and Manchester City seize power.

Manager Juergen Klopp has rekindled the Anfield flame though and delivered the club's 19th title, one behind arch-rivals United's record of 20, after finishing runners-up to City in a thrilling title race last season.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic forcing a three-month suspension of the season and delaying Liverpool's coronation, they have won the title with a record seven games to spare.

They eclipsed the record jointly held by Manchester United (2000-01) and Manchester City (2017-18), who sealed their respective titles with five games left.

Had it not been for the unprecedented stoppage, Liverpool were on course to smash the record for the earliest league title. Instead they are now the first team to lift the coveted trophy as late as June.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe