Oliveira to join KTM in 2021, Petrucci heads for Tech3

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Portugal's Miguel Oliveira will replace Spaniard Pol Espargaro at KTM next season, while Italy's Danilo Petrucci will head to its satellite team Tech3, the MotoGP outfit announced Thursday.

The announcement follows weeks-long rumours that Espargaro was heading for Honda to ride alongside compatriot Marc Marquez.

Petrucci, who is at Ducati and has one victory and nine podiums to his name, will be teamed up at Tech3 with Spain's Iker Lecuona. Ducati have already announced that Petrucci's place in 2021 will be taken by Australian Jack Miller.

Oliveira has progressed to the main KTM team via its satellite outfit, KTM-Red Bull-Tech 3, with whom he raced two MotoGP seasons.

The Portuguese rider's teammate next season will be South African Brad Binder, Oliveira's team-mate in Moto3 in 2015 and Moto2 in 2017 and 2018.

The 2020 MotoGP season will start on July 19 in Spain following the coronavirus lockdown, with back-to-back races to be held at the Jerez circuit.

The season was originally scheduled to start on March 8 in Qatar, but only the Moto2 and Moto3 events were raced.

The British race at Silverstone, the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring and races in Japan, Australia, Finland, the Netherlands and Italy were all scrapped.

In the revamped calendar Spain hosts seven races, with the Catalunya Grand Prix to go ahead in Barcelona on September 27, while double-headers are booked in at Aragon and in Valencia for October and November respectively.

The Czech Grand Prix will be the third race of the campaign on August 9, before two races at Austria's Red Bull Ring and two more in Italy, at the track used for the San Marino Grand Prix.

Le Mans will host the French Grand Prix on October 11.

Possible races in the United States, Thailand, Argentina and Malaysia will be confirmed by July 31. Organisers want to end the season by December 13.

© 2020 AFP