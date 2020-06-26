Back to the skies as Paris’s Orly airport reopens after three-month shutdown

A Transavia flight bound for Porto, Portugal gets a "water salute" at Orly airport, Paris on June 26, 2020.

The first flight took off from Orly airport south of Paris at 6:25am Friday, marking a reopening after shutting down on March 31 due to the coronavirus crisis, but with just a fraction of its normal flights.

A Transavia plane bound for the Portuguese city of Porto was sprayed by water cannons from the airport fire brigade vehicles in a so-called "water salute" ceremony before taking off.

The reopened airport is serving only around 25 destinations via 70 takeoffs and landings, compared with 600 a day before the virus crisis grounded aircraft worldwide.

Airlines including Air France, Transavia, easyJet, Vueling and Air Caraïbes account for most of the traffic at Orly, flying to the Caribbean, Reunion Island, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Iceland and Croatia, among others.

Around 8,000 passengers are expected to pass through Orly's four terminals on Friday, less than 10 percent of the daily average of around 90,000.

Increased traffic in July will depend on whether Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia reopen their borders.

"We are facing an extremely brutal and long crisis, and we are bracing for a resumption that will be somewhat long, if not extremely long," Alain Battisti, head of France's national federation of commercial aviation (Fnam) said Tuesday.

New safety measures

As part of new safety measures, Orly's operator Aéroports de Paris (ADP) has installed 137 Plexiglass screens at counters and 150 sanitiser dispensers, along with more than 7,000 posters and stickers to ensure social distancing.

Thermal cameras will screen travellers upon arrival to help detect potential coronavirus cases.

Orly is the French capital's second-largest hub after Charles de Gaulle airport (CDG) north of Paris. Charles de Gaulle remained open throughout the country's Covid-19 lockdown, though traffic collapsed by almost 98 percent in the month of May.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

