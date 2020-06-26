Clermont hero James joins Ospreys coaching staff

New role - Australian fly-half Brock James has been appointed the attack coach of Welsh regional side the Ospreys

London (AFP)

Former Clermont playmaker Brock James has been appointed as the new attack coach at the Ospreys on a three-year deal, the Welsh regional side announced Friday.

The Australian fly-half who won the European Challenge Cup in 2007 and France's Top 14 in 2010 as a player with Clermont, will take up his position in July ahead of a planned for resumption of the Pro14 in August following the coronavirus outbreak.

Widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation not to play Test rugby, the 38-year-old James has left a player-coach role at Bordeaux Begles to join the Ospreys, the four-time champions of the old Celtic League/Pro 12 and the club of Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones.

"It's a great opportunity for me to be a part of the Ospreys," said James in a club statement.

"When you look at the squad, it is full of experienced internationals and a lot of really exciting young talent coming through the ranks and the chance to work with them was something I couldn't let pass me by."

James, acknowledging the "great rugby culture in Wales", added: "After 14 years in France I now have the chance to experience a new club and a new competition with a side I can hopefully add some value to.

"I played alongside a lot of international players, especially at Clermont, and I always learnt a lot from them and I am sure it will be the same at the Ospreys as a coach."

Toby Booth, head coach of the Swansea-based Ospreys, had no doubts James could be an "inspiration" to his side and would enjoy the same success as a coach that he had done as a player.

"We both want to play a positive and a try-scoring brand of rugby and we both want to bring that to the Ospreys," said Booth.

