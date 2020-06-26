England wing May signs new Gloucester deal

England wing Jonny May has signed a new long-term deal with Gloucester

London (AFP)

England wing Jonny May has signed a new long-term deal with Gloucester, the English Premiership club said on Friday.

May, who recently rejoined the southwest side from Leicester, was England's joint-leading try-scorer in the 2019 World Cup and boasts a strike rate of 29 tries in 56 internationals.

He made 138 appearances for Gloucester between 2009 and 2017, scoring 62 tries.

Gloucester did not specify the length of the contract but May, who is 30, said in a club statement: "I've already really enjoyed being back in the Gloucester rugby environment, and it's great to be able to commit my future here.

"There's nothing quite like playing at Kingsholm, and I can't wait to run back out there, and hopefully enjoy it with supporters again soon."

Gloucester chief executive Lance Bradley said: "There's absolutely no doubt that Jonny is a world-class athlete, and that experience he has in elite-level environments will prove invaluable to us.

"Jonny will be a hugely important figure in our squad, both on and off the pitch, as we continue to develop the young wingers we have coming through."

Gloucester are ninth in the 12-team Premiership, with officials hoping to restart the 2019/20 season in August after it was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cherry and Whites are without a coach after Johan Ackermann left last month and director of rugby David Humphreys is set to quit Kingsholm in a few days' time.

Several players are also leaving Gloucester, with Franco Marais, Owen Williams and Tom Marshall all set to join Ackermann in Japan at the coach's new team, NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes.

