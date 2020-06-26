Ex-Liverpool boss Rodgers hails 'incredible moment' in club's history

Brendan Rodgers came close to winning the Premier League during his spell as Liverpool manager

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers hailed his successor Jurgen Klopp's achievement in securing the club's first league title in 30 years as "an incredible moment in their history".

The 47-year-old Leicester manager saw his Liverpool team lose out by just two points to Manchester City in the 2013/14 season.

Rodgers said he knew how much the Premier League title would mean to the supporters and was delighted for them.

The former Celtic boss said he had texted Klopp, captain Jordan Henderson and the club owners.

"Having witnessed it first-hand (being Liverpool boss), it's an incredible moment in their history," Rodgers said ahead of Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea.

"Having felt it while I was there, the desire for it, I'm delighted for Jurgen, and in particular these last few years going so close.

"I'm delighted for Jordan Henderson, and for the supporters.

"Wherever you travel in the world as Liverpool manager, they are there in their thousands. I'm pleased for the owners too. They came into it new, they're fantastic owners."

© 2020 AFP