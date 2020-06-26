Skip to main content
London police chief vows crackdown on illegal street parties as officers face more attacks

Issued on: Modified:

A worker cleans street in Brixton, London, June 25, 2020, after an illegal party resulted in police injuries.
A worker cleans street in Brixton, London, June 25, 2020, after an illegal party resulted in police injuries. REUTERS - HANNAH MCKAY
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

London police will crack down on illegal street parties after officers came under attack for the second night running as they tried to disperse an unauthorisedgathering, the capital's police chief said on Friday. 

Advertising

As Britain lifts its coronavirus lockdown, police have had to deal with a number of illegal parties and raves across the country.

"It's hot, some people have drunk far too much, some people are just angry and aggressive, and some are plain violent," London police chief Cressida Dick said.

The gatherings were unlawful and should not be happening, she said, warning: "We will come and close them down."

Her comments came hours after British police officers were attacked in the early hours of Friday while attempting to disperse an illegal party overnight in west London, the second such incident in as many days.

Police said officers tried to disperse an unlicensed music event near Colville Gardens, in west London, overnight.

"Objects have been thrown at officers dispersing the crowd," police said. "Violence will not be tolerated."

Police injured at Brixton illegal event

The previous night, 22 police officers were hurt during trouble at an unauthorised music event in Brixton, south London.

Two officers and two people at the party were taken to hospital following the "unlicensed music event" in Wednesday night.

Four people were arrested during the attack, which the Metropolitan Police described as "totally unacceptable".

Scotland Yard said it was undertaking an "enhanced policing operation" across the capital to ensure there was an "effective and prompt response to any reports or disorder".

In a Twitter post, Commander Bas Javid said, "Our role is to keep our communities safe and this evening people can expect to see a heightened police presence out in areas where we know these events are taking place."

The heightened police presence was "in direct response to concerns expressed by our communities, many of whom were scared and shocked by the events taking place outside their homes," said Javid.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

