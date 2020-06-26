UK police shoot suspect in Glasgow stabbing incident, casualties reported

UK police say they have shot a suspect following a stabbing incident in central Glasgow on Friday, with British media giving unconfirmed reports of fatalities.

Scottish police confirmed that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer, saying that one police officer was injured in dealing with the incident but it had been contained.

"It is believed three people have died after being stabbed in the stairwell of a hotel," public broadcaster the BBC said, though there was no official confirmation of the fatalities.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "deeply saddened" by the incident.

"My thoughts are with all the victims and their families," Johnson added in a tweet. "Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding."

Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow. The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public. pic.twitter.com/xk5sDUTmtr — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) June 26, 2020

An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen several people covered in blood being treated by emergency services, and armed police on the scene, at around 1.15 p.m. (1215 GMT). Sky News also said there were fatalities.

"A police officer has been stabbed," the Scottish Police Federation said.

Greater Glasgow Police said emergency services were dealing with an incident on West George Street in the centre of Glasgow.

"The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public," police said.

The reports from Glasgow City Centre are truly dreadful. My thoughts are with everyone involved. I am being updated as the situation becomes clearer. Please help the emergency services do their jobs by staying away from the area - and please don’t share unconfirmed information. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 26, 2020

Last week, three people died in the southern English town of Reading when a man wielding a five-inch knife went on the rampage in a park. Police said they were treating that incident as terrorism.

