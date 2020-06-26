Skip to main content
UK police shoot suspect in Glasgow stabbing incident, casualties reported

Issued on: Modified:

File photo of armed police in Glasgow, Scotland.
File photo of armed police in Glasgow, Scotland. © Andy Buchanan, AFP
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

UK police say they have shot a suspect following a stabbing incident in central Glasgow on Friday, with British media giving unconfirmed reports of fatalities.

Advertising

Scottish police confirmed that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer, saying that one police officer was injured in dealing with the incident but it had been contained.

"It is believed three people have died after being stabbed in the stairwell of a hotel," public broadcaster the BBC said, though there was no official confirmation of the fatalities.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "deeply saddened" by the incident.

"My thoughts are with all the victims and their families," Johnson added in a tweet. "Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding."

An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen several people covered in blood being treated by emergency services, and armed police on the scene, at around 1.15 p.m. (1215 GMT). Sky News also said there were fatalities.

"A police officer has been stabbed," the Scottish Police Federation said.

Greater Glasgow Police said emergency services were dealing with an incident on West George Street in the centre of Glasgow.

"The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public," police said.

Last week, three people died in the southern English town of Reading when a man wielding a five-inch knife went on the rampage in a park. Police said they were treating that incident as terrorism.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

