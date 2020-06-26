Wales centre Tompkins joins Dragons on loan from Saracens

Loan move - Wales centre Nick Tompkins will play for the Dragons next season

Wales centre Nick Tompkins will play for Pro14 side Dragons on loan from Saracens for the 2020/21 season, it was announced on Friday.

The 25-year-old signed a new contract with the European champions in December and said his long-term future remained with Saracens.

But the Premiership title-holders will be playing in the second tier of English rugby union next season after being relegated for salary cap breaches.

Dean Ryan, the Newport-based Dragons director of rugby, said: "We're delighted to be able to welcome a player of Nick's calibre to the region.

"He has enjoyed success in a Saracens shirt and he brings that winning mentality and attitude, as well as enjoying a fresh environment and competition in which to challenge himself."

Tompkins scored on his Wales debut against Italy earlier this year and featured in all four 2020 Six Nations games before the last round was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He has won four English Premiership titles and three European Champions Cup titles with Saracens, for whom he has played 118 times.

"I love this place, it's my home," Tompkins said in a Saracens statement. "I wanted to sign my future here and make sure I can be here long-term."

But he is eager for his new challenge with the Dragons.

"The region is clearly making great progress under the guidance of Dean Ryan and I am really excited about contributing to the cause," he said.

