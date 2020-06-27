'In Turkey, all patients are hospitalised as soon as they have symptoms'

With fewer than 200,000 positive cases for its 83 million residents, Turkey is proud of its handling of the coronavirus. So far it has managed to keep infections down so that medical centres are not overwhelmed, despite requirements for patients to be hospitalised as soon as they exhibit symptoms of Covid-19.

Among the factors working in Turkey's favour are the relatively young age of its population and the social taboo against sending senior citizens to assisted-living residences, thereby avoiding what has become a coronavirus hotspot for many nations. Moreover, Turkey is one of the OECD countries that has invested the most in its health sector these last few years.

