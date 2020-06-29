French court convicts ex-PM Fillon and wife Penelope of embezzling public funds

Former French Prime Minister François Fillon, right, and his wife Penelope Fillon arrive at the Paris courthouse for the ruling on June 29, 2020.

A French court on Monday found former Prime Minister Francois Fillon guilty of embezzlement of public funds in a fake jobs scandal that wrecked his 2017 run for president and opened the Elysée Palace door for Emmanuel Macron.

Advertising Read more

Fillon's bid for the presidency unravelled after allegations surfaced that he had paid his British-born wife Penelope hundreds of thousands of euros for doing little, if any, work as his parliamentary assistant.

"The payment was disproportionate to the work done," the chief judge said, reading the court's ruling. "Mrs. Fillon was hired for a position that was without use."

A consummate political insider who was prime minister under Nicolas Sarkozy, Fillon had been the frontrunner in the election race when the allegations surfaced. At the time, he denied wrongdoing, resisted party pressure to pull his candidacy, and was eliminated in the first round of the vote.

The court also convicted Fillon's wife of complicity to embezzle and conceal of public money.

The court is due to hand down a sentence shortly.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe